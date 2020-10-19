NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

