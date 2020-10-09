NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
NYZ009-092000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ015-092000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ016-092000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ017-092000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ018-092000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ022-092000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ023-092000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ024-092000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ025-092000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ036-092000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ037-092000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ044-092000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ045-092000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ046-092000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ055-092000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ056-092000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ057-092000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ062-092000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
