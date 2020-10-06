NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with
highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy
with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower
40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
