NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020
_____
197 FPUS51 KBGM 250736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-252000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ015-252000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ016-252000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ017-252000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ018-252000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ022-252000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ023-252000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ024-252000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ025-252000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ036-252000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ037-252000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ044-252000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ045-252000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ046-252000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ055-252000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ056-252000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ057-252000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ062-252000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather