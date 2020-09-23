NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
979 FPUS51 KBGM 230736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
NYZ009-232000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ015-232000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ016-232000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ017-232000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ018-232000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ022-232000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ023-232000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ024-232000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ025-232000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ036-232000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ037-232000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ044-232000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ045-232000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ046-232000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ055-232000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ056-232000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ057-232000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ062-232000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
