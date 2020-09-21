NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020
_____
502 FPUS51 KBGM 210736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-212000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ015-212000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ016-212000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ017-212000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ018-212000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ022-212000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ023-212000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ024-212000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ025-212000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ036-212000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ037-212000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ044-212000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ045-212000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ046-212000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ055-212000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ056-212000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ057-212000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ062-212000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather