NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
NYZ009-292000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ015-292000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ016-292000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ017-292000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ018-292000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ022-292000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ023-292000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ024-292000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ025-292000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ036-292000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ037-292000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-292000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ045-292000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ046-292000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ055-292000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ056-292000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ057-292000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ062-292000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
