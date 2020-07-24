NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020

_____

047 FPUS51 KBGM 240736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-242000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-242000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-242000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-242000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-242000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-242000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-242000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-242000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-242000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-242000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-242000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-242000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-242000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-242000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-242000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-242000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-242000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-242000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather