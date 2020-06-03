NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2020
492 FPUS51 KBGM 030736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-032000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ015-032000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ016-032000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ017-032000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ018-032000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ022-032000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,
mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds,
large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ023-032000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ024-032000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ025-032000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ036-032000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ037-032000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ044-032000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ045-032000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ046-032000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large
hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ055-032000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ056-032000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ057-032000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ062-032000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
