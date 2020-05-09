NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

NYZ009-092000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with highs in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or

scattered snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ015-092000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow and rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ016-092000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

rain and snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ017-092000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow and rain showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ018-092000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ022-092000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Blustery with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 30. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ023-092000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow and rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Blustery with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows around 30. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ024-092000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 30. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ025-092000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow and rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Blustery with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 30. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs around

50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ036-092000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows around 30. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs around

50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ037-092000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Blustery with highs around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ044-092000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow and rain showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or

scattered snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ045-092000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow and rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ046-092000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ055-092000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ056-092000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ057-092000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ062-092000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

