NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Blustery with highs around 40.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain likely in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

344 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

