NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020

_____

741 FPUS51 KBGM 110736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-112000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ015-112000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ016-112000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ017-112000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ018-112000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of rain showers this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ022-112000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-112000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-112000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-112000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows around 50. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ036-112000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ037-112000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ044-112000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ045-112000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ046-112000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ055-112000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-112000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ057-112000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ062-112000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather