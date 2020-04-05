NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

NYZ009-052000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-052000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-052000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-052000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-052000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-052000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-052000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-052000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-052000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-052000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-052000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-052000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-052000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-052000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-052000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-052000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-052000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-052000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

