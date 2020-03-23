NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

NYZ009-232000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow and rain this

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ015-232000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ016-232000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ017-232000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow and rain likely this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Brisk with highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ018-232000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow and rain likely this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ022-232000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ023-232000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow and rain likely this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ024-232000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow and rain likely this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ025-232000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow and rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of snow in the

evening. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ036-232000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with rain in the evening, then

a chance of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ037-232000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ044-232000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ045-232000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with rain in the evening, then

a chance of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ046-232000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ055-232000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ056-232000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ057-232000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow and rain this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely with rain in the evening, then a chance of

snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ062-232000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

408 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow and rain this

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

