NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
NYZ009-042100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers
likely, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
NYZ015-042100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ016-042100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a slight
chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ017-042100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight
chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ018-042100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ022-042100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ023-042100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ024-042100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ025-042100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a slight
chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ036-042100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
NYZ037-042100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
NYZ044-042100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ045-042100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
NYZ046-042100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ055-042100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight
chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ056-042100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ057-042100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ062-042100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny
with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
