NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
NYZ009-102100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely or a chance of
snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, freezing rain and rain. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near zero. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
NYZ015-102100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with possible rain and freezing rain likely.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ016-102100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with possible rain and freezing rain likely.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ017-102100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs around 40.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, a chance of rain and freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with possible rain and freezing rain likely. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ018-102100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs around 40.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with possible rain and freezing rain likely. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 10.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ022-102100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ023-102100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ024-102100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain likely.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ025-102100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs around
40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ036-102100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ037-102100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then a chance of rain this
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around
40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ044-102100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ045-102100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 10.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ046-102100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around
an inch. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs near 10.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ055-102100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ056-102100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ057-102100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow or rain likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow with rain with possible freezing rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ062-102100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of
snow in the evening, then a chance of snow or a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
