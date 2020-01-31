NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

_____

059 FPUS51 KBGM 310836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-312100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ015-312100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-312100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-312100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-312100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-312100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-312100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-312100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-312100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-312100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ037-312100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ044-312100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-312100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ046-312100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ055-312100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-312100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-312100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-312100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather