NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

NYZ009-082100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers, mainly this morning. Areas of blowing snow

this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and sleet with freezing rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-082100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Blustery with highs around 30. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows

10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ016-082100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers, mainly this morning. Areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to around 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Blustery with lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ017-082100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times this morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery with lows 10 TO 15.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ018-082100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times this morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Blustery with lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ022-082100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Blustery with lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ023-082100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of flurries after

midnight. Blustery with lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ024-082100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Blustery with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of flurries after

midnight. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ025-082100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers, mainly this morning. Areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Blustery with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with lows near 10. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ036-082100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Blustery with highs around 30. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Blustery with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ037-082100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of flurries after midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Blustery with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ044-082100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times this morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery

with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery with lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ045-082100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Blustery with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ046-082100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of flurries after midnight. Blustery with lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ055-082100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers, mainly this morning. Areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Blustery with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with lows near 10.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ056-082100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs around 30. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-082100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Blustery with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-082100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of flurries after midnight. Blustery with lows near

10. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

