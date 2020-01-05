NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
NYZ009-052100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of sleet. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ015-052100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, sleet and
rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ016-052100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around
30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, sleet and
rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ017-052100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, sleet and
rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ018-052100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ022-052100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ023-052100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ024-052100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ025-052100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ036-052100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery with lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of sleet. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ037-052100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery with lows near 10.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of sleet. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ044-052100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of sleet. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ045-052100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of sleet. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ046-052100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Blustery with highs in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery with lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ055-052100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ056-052100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ057-052100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery with lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ062-052100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
351 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of sleet. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
