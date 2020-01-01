NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
907 FPUS51 KBGM 010836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
NYZ009-012100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of flurries after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower
40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ015-012100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
NYZ016-012100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
NYZ017-012100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ018-012100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ022-012100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
NYZ023-012100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ024-012100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
NYZ025-012100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ036-012100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ037-012100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs
in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ044-012100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ045-012100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ046-012100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ055-012100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
NYZ056-012100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower
40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ057-012100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ062-012100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
