NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

NYZ009-022100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows near

15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ015-022100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, a chance of

rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ016-022100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers with a chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ017-022100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers with a chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ018-022100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers with a chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ022-022100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, a chance of

rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ023-022100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers with a chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ024-022100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers with a chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ025-022100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers with a chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ036-022100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers with a chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows near

15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ037-022100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ044-022100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ045-022100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ046-022100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows near

15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ055-022100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers with a chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

NYZ056-022100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 20. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ057-022100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows near

15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-022100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

