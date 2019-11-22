NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a
slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a
slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing
rain. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing
rain. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then snow and rain showers
likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with
highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly this
morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a
slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs in the upper
30s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Blustery
with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, freezing rain likely with a chance of rain. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then snow and rain showers
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with
highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Brisk with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then snow and rain showers
likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with
highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Brisk with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then snow showers likely with a
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing
rain. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing
rain. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Blustery with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing
rain. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this morning, then a chance of
rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, freezing rain likely with a chance of rain. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain likely.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to
25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation.
Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow with rain and freezing rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
