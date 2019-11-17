NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle. A chance

of rain, drizzle and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and freezing

drizzle. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle and freezing

drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle and freezing

drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, drizzle and

freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and

freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, drizzle and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle and

freezing rain. A chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and freezing

drizzle. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of

rain and freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and rain.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle. A chance

of rain, drizzle and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and freezing

drizzle. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and freezing

drizzle. Rain likely with a chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and freezing

drizzle. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of

freezing drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle, drizzle and

freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing rain and freezing drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of

freezing drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle

and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain

and freezing drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of

sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

