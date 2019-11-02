NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019
_____
891 FPUS51 KBGM 020736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-022000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow
showers and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ015-022000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ016-022000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ017-022000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ018-022000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ022-022000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ023-022000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ024-022000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ025-022000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ036-022000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ037-022000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ044-022000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ045-022000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ046-022000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ055-022000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
$$
NYZ056-022000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ057-022000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ062-022000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather