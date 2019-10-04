NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
NYZ009-042000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then
widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ015-042000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain this morning,
then a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ016-042000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ017-042000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle and rain this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ018-042000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle and rain this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ022-042000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ023-042000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ024-042000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ025-042000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of
drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ036-042000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of
drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ037-042000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ044-042000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle and rain this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ045-042000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ046-042000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows
around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ055-042000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ056-042000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ057-042000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ062-042000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
