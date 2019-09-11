NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-112000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ015-112000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with
lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ016-112000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ017-112000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ018-112000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ022-112000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ023-112000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with
lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ024-112000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ025-112000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ036-112000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ037-112000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ044-112000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ045-112000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ046-112000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ055-112000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ056-112000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ057-112000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ062-112000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
