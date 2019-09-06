NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

767 FPUS51 KBGM 060832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

NYZ009-062000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ015-062000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ016-062000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ017-062000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ018-062000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ022-062000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ023-062000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ024-062000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ025-062000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ036-062000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ037-062000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ044-062000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ045-062000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ046-062000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ055-062000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ056-062000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ057-062000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ062-062000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

