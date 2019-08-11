NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

NYZ009-112000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ015-112000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ016-112000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ017-112000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ018-112000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ022-112000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-112000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ024-112000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ025-112000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ036-112000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ037-112000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ044-112000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ045-112000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ046-112000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ055-112000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ056-112000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ057-112000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ062-112000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

