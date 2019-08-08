NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
841 FPUS51 KBGM 081732
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-082000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ015-082000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ016-082000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ017-082000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large
hail in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ018-082000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the
evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ022-082000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ023-082000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ024-082000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ025-082000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ036-082000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ037-082000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ044-082000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ045-082000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ046-082000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ055-082000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ056-082000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and
large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ057-082000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ062-082000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
131 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
large hail. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather