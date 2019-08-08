NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
131 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
