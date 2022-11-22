NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 21, 2022

_____

271 FPUS51 KALY 220829

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220826

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

NYZ033-221600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-221600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ058-221600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ065-221600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ041-221600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ038-221600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-221600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ042-221600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ083-221600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ043-221600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ084-221600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ082-221600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-221600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Cold with lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ040-221600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ047-221600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ048-221600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ049-221600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ050-221600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ051-221600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ053-221600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ054-221600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ060-221600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ061-221600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to

around 40 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ059-221600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ063-221600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ064-221600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ066-221600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

326 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather