NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

NYZ033-272000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the

day. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ052-272000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ058-272000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ065-272000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ041-272000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ038-272000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ032-272000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the

day. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ042-272000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the

day. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ083-272000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ043-272000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ084-272000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ082-272000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the

day. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ039-272000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the

day. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ040-272000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ047-272000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ048-272000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ049-272000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ050-272000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ051-272000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the

day. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ053-272000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ054-272000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the

day. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ060-272000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ061-272000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ059-272000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ063-272000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ064-272000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ066-272000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

