Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

NYZ033-162000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ052-162000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ058-162000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ065-162000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ041-162000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-162000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ032-162000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost this morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ042-162000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ083-162000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ043-162000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ084-162000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-162000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ039-162000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ040-162000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ047-162000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ048-162000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ049-162000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ050-162000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ051-162000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ053-162000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ054-162000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ060-162000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ061-162000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ059-162000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ063-162000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ064-162000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ066-162000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

