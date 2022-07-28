NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 _____ 248 FPUS51 KALY 280735 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 280733 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 NYZ033-282000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ052-282000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ NYZ058-282000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ065-282000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ NYZ041-282000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ038-282000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ032-282000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ042-282000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ083-282000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ043-282000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ084-282000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ082-282000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ039-282000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ040-282000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ047-282000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ048-282000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ049-282000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ NYZ050-282000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. $$ NYZ051-282000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ053-282000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ054-282000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ060-282000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ NYZ061-282000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ059-282000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ NYZ063-282000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ064-282000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ NYZ066-282000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. $$