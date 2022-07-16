NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

NYZ033-162000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ052-162000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ058-162000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ065-162000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ041-162000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ038-162000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ032-162000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ042-162000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ083-162000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ043-162000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ084-162000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ082-162000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ039-162000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

60. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ040-162000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

60. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ047-162000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ048-162000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ049-162000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ050-162000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ051-162000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ053-162000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ054-162000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ060-162000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ061-162000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ059-162000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

NYZ063-162000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ064-162000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warmer

with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ066-162000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

329 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

