NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022 _____ 732 FPUS51 KALY 110729 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 110727 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 NYZ033-112000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ052-112000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ058-112000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ065-112000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ041-112000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ038-112000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Much warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ032-112000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ042-112000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ083-112000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ043-112000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ084-112000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much warmer with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ082-112000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ039-112000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Much warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ040-112000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ047-112000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ048-112000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ049-112000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ050-112000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ051-112000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ053-112000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ054-112000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ060-112000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ061-112000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ059-112000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ063-112000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ064-112000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ066-112000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 327 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$