NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ 874 FPUS51 KALY 220730 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 220729 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 NYZ033-222000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ052-222000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ058-222000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ065-222000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ041-222000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ038-222000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ032-222000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ042-222000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ083-222000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ043-222000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ084-222000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ082-222000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ039-222000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ040-222000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ047-222000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ048-222000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ049-222000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ050-222000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ051-222000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ053-222000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ054-222000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ060-222000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ061-222000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ059-222000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ063-222000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ064-222000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ066-222000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 329 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. 