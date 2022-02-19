NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

NYZ033-192100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 19 this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

7 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

17 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 18 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ052-192100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows

around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ058-192100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 18 this afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows

around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 13 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ065-192100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ041-192100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around

5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely after midnight.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

NYZ038-192100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow likely this

morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Blustery, cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling

into the lower 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery, cold with lows around

5 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ032-192100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Areas

of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 16 this afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 8 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

17 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ042-192100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ083-192100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 3 above. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around

15.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ043-192100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows 10 to

15.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

NYZ084-192100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely after midnight.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

NYZ082-192100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow likely this

morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Blustery, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature

falling to around 16 this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 2 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Blustery, colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 17 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around

40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers, snow showers and sleet in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into

the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely after midnight.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ039-192100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Blustery, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Blustery, colder with lows around 2 above. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

11 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and

sleet in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely after midnight.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

NYZ040-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Blustery, cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the

lower 20s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Blustery, cold with lows around 4 above. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

8 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely after midnight.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ047-192100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery, cold with lows around

6 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

NYZ048-192100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Blustery, cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

9 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ049-192100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows

around 8 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ050-192100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny with snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of

blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

NYZ051-192100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 this afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Blustery, cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

13 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and

sleet in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid

40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ053-192100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows

around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ054-192100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 this afternoon. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows

around 4 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

NYZ060-192100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ061-192100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of

blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

7 above. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ059-192100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around

50. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ063-192100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of

blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows

around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

6 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ064-192100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ066-192100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of

blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

