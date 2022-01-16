NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

NYZ033-162115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Not as cold

with lows around 8 above. Temperature rising to around 18 after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 1 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much colder

with highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 below. Temperature rising to around zero after midnight. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15.

Temperature falling to around 10 above in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 below. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ052-162115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow or sleet or

freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain or sleet with freezing rain likely

with snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Brisk, cold with lows around 16. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Temperature rising to

around 10 above after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ058-162115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

26 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Very windy and

not as cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the upper

20s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to east 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 1 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation

of 8 to 12 inches. Very windy and not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. East

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery, cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much colder with highs around 18.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Temperature rising to

around 15 after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to

around 15 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to zero. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below in the morning.

NYZ065-162115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Not

as cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet or rain or freezing rain likely after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around

15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ041-162115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold with lows

around 15. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow or rain or sleet or freezing rain

likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Temperature rising to around

5 above after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature around

20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to zero. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ038-162115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cold with lows around 14. Temperature rising into the

mid 20s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet with freezing rain likely in the

morning. Snow or rain. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 12. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows zero to

5 above zero. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows 10 to

15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ032-162115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or sleet or

freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with

lows around 12. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet or freezing rain likely in the

morning. Snow. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the

afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Colder with lows around zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 7 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows 5 below

to 10 below zero. Temperature rising to around 5 above after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Temperature falling

to around 5 above in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 below. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

NYZ042-162115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 17. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Not as cold with lows

around 10 above. Temperature rising to around 19 after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 14. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Temperature

rising to around zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Temperature

falling to around 15 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 below. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ083-162115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 17. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold with lows

around 14. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Rain or sleet or freezing rain

likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 12. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. West winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 below. Highs around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ043-162115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 16. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with

lows around 12. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after

midnight. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet or freezing rain likely in the

morning. Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Temperature rising to around

5 above after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 below. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ084-162115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 19. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or sleet or

freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with

lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain or sleet with freezing rain likely

in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or

no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Temperature rising to around

5 above after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to zero. Highs around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ082-162115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 16. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Not as cold

with lows around 9 above. Temperature rising into the lower 20s

after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet with freezing rain likely in the

morning. Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Brisk and not as cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 6 above.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 12. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows

5 below to zero. Temperature rising to around 5 above after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs 10 to 15. Temperature falling to

around 10 above in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 below. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

NYZ039-162115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 18. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cold

with lows around 11. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after

midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sleet with freezing rain likely in the

morning. Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 9 above. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows

around zero. Temperature rising to around 5 above after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Temperature

falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to 10 below zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low

as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ040-162115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cold

with lows around 13. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Rain or sleet with freezing rain

likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 12. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Temperature rising to around

10 above after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Temperature falling to

around 15 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 below. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ047-162115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Not as cold

with lows around 15. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Rain or sleet in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Temperature rising to around

15 after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows 15 to

20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ048-162115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 19. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Not as cold

with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow or rain and sleet with freezing

rain likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 12. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 6 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Temperature rising to

around 10 above after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Temperature falling to around

15 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ049-162115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Not as cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s

after midnight. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain or snow or sleet or freezing rain

likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Temperature rising to

around 10 above after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ050-162115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow or sleet or

freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after

midnight. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain or sleet with freezing rain likely

with snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

West winds around 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Temperature rising to

around 10 above after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ051-162115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Not as cold

with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Snow. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 12. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 6 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Temperature rising to

around 10 above after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Temperature falling to around

15 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 below to zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ053-162115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow or sleet or

freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain or sleet with freezing rain likely

in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or

no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs

around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ054-162115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow or sleet or

freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Strong winds and not

as cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the upper 20s

after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to east 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain or freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Strong winds and not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. East winds

40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 11. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 8 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Temperature rising to around

10 above after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to

around 15 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

NYZ060-162115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then sleet or freezing rain

likely with snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely

or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much colder

with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ061-162115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then sleet or freezing rain

likely with snow or rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Brisk and not as

cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the lower

30s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain or sleet with freezing rain likely

in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or

no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. East winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Temperature rising to

around 10 above after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ059-162115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow or sleet or

freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after

midnight. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain

likely or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ063-162115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation

of 6 to 10 inches. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Temperature rising to around

15 after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ064-162115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Not

as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into

the lower 30s after midnight. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain

likely or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs around 40. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 above. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ066-162115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

443 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Not

as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain likely or rain after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Windy and not as cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 17. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

