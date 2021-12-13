NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

NYZ033-132100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ052-132100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

to around 40 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ058-132100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ065-132100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ041-132100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ038-132100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool

with lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ032-132100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow or sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ042-132100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ083-132100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain showers likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ043-132100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain showers likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ084-132100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance

of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ082-132100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ039-132100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ040-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ047-132100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ048-132100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ049-132100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ050-132100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ051-132100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s

after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ053-132100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance

of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ054-132100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ060-132100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ061-132100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance

of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ059-132100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ063-132100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ064-132100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ066-132100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

306 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

