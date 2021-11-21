NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021

_____

862 FPUS51 KALY 210827

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210824

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

NYZ033-212100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers likely after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around

40 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ052-212100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ058-212100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ065-212100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-212100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ038-212100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in

the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ032-212100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ042-212100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ083-212100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ043-212100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ084-212100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ082-212100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around

20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ039-212100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ040-212100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ047-212100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ048-212100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ049-212100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ050-212100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ051-212100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ053-212100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ054-212100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-212100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ061-212100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ059-212100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ063-212100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cooler

with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ064-212100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ066-212100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather