NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

NYZ033-132000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ052-132000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ058-132000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ065-132000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ041-132000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ038-132000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ032-132000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ042-132000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ083-132000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ043-132000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ084-132000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ082-132000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-132000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ040-132000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ047-132000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ048-132000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ049-132000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ050-132000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ051-132000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ053-132000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ054-132000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ060-132000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ061-132000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ059-132000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ063-132000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ064-132000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ066-132000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

333 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

