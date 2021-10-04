NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 3, 2021 _____ 094 FPUS51 KALY 040737 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 040736 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 NYZ033-042000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ052-042000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ058-042000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ065-042000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ041-042000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ038-042000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Highs around 60. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ032-042000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ042-042000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ083-042000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ043-042000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ084-042000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ082-042000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ039-042000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ040-042000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. $$ NYZ047-042000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. $$ NYZ048-042000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ049-042000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ050-042000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ051-042000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ053-042000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ054-042000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ060-042000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ061-042000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ059-042000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ063-042000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ064-042000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ066-042000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 336 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle. Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$