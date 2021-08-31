NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

NYZ033-312000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ052-312000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ058-312000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ065-312000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-312000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ038-312000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ032-312000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ042-312000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ083-312000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ043-312000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ084-312000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ082-312000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ039-312000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ040-312000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-312000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ048-312000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ049-312000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ050-312000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ051-312000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-312000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ054-312000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ060-312000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ061-312000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ059-312000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ063-312000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-312000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-312000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

348 AM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

