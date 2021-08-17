NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021 _____ 730 FPUS51 KALY 170755 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 170754 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 NYZ033-172000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ052-172000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ058-172000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ065-172000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ041-172000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ038-172000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ032-172000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ042-172000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ083-172000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ043-172000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ084-172000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ082-172000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ039-172000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ040-172000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ047-172000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ048-172000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ049-172000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ050-172000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ051-172000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ053-172000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ054-172000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ060-172000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ061-172000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ059-172000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ063-172000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ064-172000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ066-172000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 354 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather