NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021

_____

504 FPUS51 KALY 140710

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 140709

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

NYZ033-142000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-142000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-142000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-142000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-142000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-142000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-142000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-142000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-142000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-142000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-142000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-142000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-142000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-142000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-142000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-142000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-142000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-142000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-142000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-142000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-142000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-142000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-142000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-142000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-142000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-142000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-142000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

309 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather