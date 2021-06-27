NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

NYZ033-272000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ052-272000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ058-272000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ065-272000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot

with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ041-272000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ038-272000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ032-272000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around

80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ042-272000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ083-272000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ043-272000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ084-272000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ082-272000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ039-272000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ040-272000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ047-272000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ048-272000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ049-272000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ050-272000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ051-272000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ053-272000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around

15 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ054-272000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ060-272000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot

with highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ061-272000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ059-272000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ063-272000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ064-272000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around

10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ066-272000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

339 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

