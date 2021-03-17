NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

NYZ033-172000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-172000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ058-172000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ065-172000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ041-172000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-172000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow or rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-172000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ042-172000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ083-172000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows around 20.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ043-172000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Much

colder with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ084-172000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ082-172000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 18. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-172000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-172000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ047-172000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ048-172000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ049-172000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ050-172000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ051-172000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows

around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs around 30. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ053-172000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ054-172000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows

around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-172000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ061-172000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-172000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ063-172000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-172000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-172000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

303 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

