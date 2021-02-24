NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

NYZ033-242100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers or a slight chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers or occasional snow showers in the evening,

then numerous snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds around

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ052-242100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ058-242100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

NYZ065-242100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 19. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ041-242100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ038-242100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

scattered rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ032-242100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional snow or rain showers in the evening, then

numerous snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds around

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in

the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ042-242100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with scattered snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ083-242100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ043-242100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.

NYZ084-242100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ082-242100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers or occasional snow showers in

the evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

NYZ039-242100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

scattered snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ040-242100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ047-242100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ048-242100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ049-242100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ050-242100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ051-242100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

NYZ053-242100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ054-242100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ060-242100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ061-242100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ059-242100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ063-242100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows 15 to

20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ064-242100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ066-242100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

326 AM EST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 17. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

