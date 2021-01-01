NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

NYZ033-012100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ052-012100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet in the evening, then freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ058-012100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet likely with a chance of snow in the evening.

Freezing rain. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-012100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain with possible sleet or rain or snow likely

in the evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ041-012100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain or sleet after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with freezing rain with rain or snow or sleet

likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ038-012100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely or freezing rain with sleet likely

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ032-012100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet or freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ042-012100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain or sleet in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ083-012100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet or snow or rain

likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ043-012100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow or sleet or freezing rain in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ084-012100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet with rain or snow

likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ082-012100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain or sleet after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain with snow likely with sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ039-012100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sleet or freezing rain or snow likely in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ040-012100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain or sleet after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Freezing rain with possible sleet or snow likely in the

morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no additional snow

and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ047-012100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet in the evening, then freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s

in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ048-012100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain with rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ049-012100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing rain after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and freezing rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ050-012100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain or sleet after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and freezing rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ051-012100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely or sleet in the evening, then freezing rain

and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain with rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ053-012100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet

and rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around

40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ054-012100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain or sleet after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain with rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-012100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Sleet likely with a chance of rain or snow

in the evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ061-012100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Sleet. Snow likely or a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ059-012100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Sleet likely or a chance of rain or snow

in the evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ063-012100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet likely or a chance of snow in the evening. Freezing

rain. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation

around one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain likely

in the morning. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-012100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet likely or a chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Freezing rain. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ066-012100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

408 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Sleet likely with a chance of rain or snow

in the evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

